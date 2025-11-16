Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Good to go Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorlus (oblique) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Dorlus ended the week with back-to-back limited practices due to an oblique injury, but the second-year defensive tackle has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. He has posted 12 tackles (seven solo), including 3.0 sacks, in the Falcons' five regular-season games since the Week 5 bye.
