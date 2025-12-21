Dorlus (illness/shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dorlus missed the first two practices of Week 16 prep due to an illness and shoulder injury. He drew the questionable tag after logging a limited practice Friday, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to play in Sunday's road tilt. The second-year defensive lineman has accumulated 25 tackles (14 solo), including 7.0 sacks, through 13 regular-season games.