Dorlus (thumb) was a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dorlus was listed as questionable to return after exiting Sunday's loss to the Panthers early with a thumb injury. The starting defensive lineman still appears to be dealing with the issue, but if he continues to log limited or full practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, there is a strong chance the 25-year-old will suit up for Thursday night's primetime game against the Packers.