Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorlus (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Dorlus logged a trio of limited practices from Monday to Wednesday, so it looks as though he'll have a fair chance to take the field versus Tampa Bay on Thursday. He wasn't able to suit up Week 14 against the Seahawks due to his groin injury. If Dorlus is unable to play Thursday, however, Elijah Garcia will stand to handle an expanded depth role on defense.
More News
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Estimated as limited again Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Sidelined by groin issue•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Remains on injury report•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Manages full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Still dealing with oblique issue•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Good to go Week 11•