Dorlus (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dorlus logged a trio of limited practices from Monday to Wednesday, so it looks as though he'll have a fair chance to take the field versus Tampa Bay on Thursday. He wasn't able to suit up Week 14 against the Seahawks due to his groin injury. If Dorlus is unable to play Thursday, however, Elijah Garcia will stand to handle an expanded depth role on defense.