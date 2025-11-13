Dorlus (oblique) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official website reports.

Dorlus was a limited participant in practice Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. It's unclear when he sustained the injury, as the 24-year-old has logged sacks in back-to-back games and showed no sign of injury in Week 10. His participation in practice Friday will be worth noting in deciding his status for Sunday's game versus the Panthers. Should Dorlus not be able to play, Ruke Orhorhoro could see increased playing time as the next man up at defensive tackle.