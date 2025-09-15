Dorlus finished with three tackles (one solo), including 1.5 sacks, during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.

Dorlus was a 2024 fourth-round pick but appeared in only two games as a rookie. Zach Harrison and David Onyemata are the Falcons' top defensive linemen, while Dorlus is splitting snaps with Ruke Orhorhoro and LaCale London. In that role, Dorlus has played just under 50 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps through two games. This could be a sign of things to come for Dorlus, but unless he starts seeing more snaps, it'll be difficult for him to replicate this type of production consistently.