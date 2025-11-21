Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Manages full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorlus (oblique) was a full practice participant Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Dorlus has been dealing with an oblique issue since Week 11 prep, though it didn't prevent him from suiting up this past Sunday versus Carolina. The second-year defensive tackle was limited in practice Wednesday this week, and his return to full participation Thursday suggests he'll be good to go Sunday against New Orleans. Dorlus has logged a defensive snap count north of 50 percent in two of the Falcons' past three contests.
