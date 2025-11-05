Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Multiple sacks in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorlus logged four tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks and two tackles for loss in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.
Dorlus' role has varied throughout the season, but he topped 50 percent of defensive snaps in Week 9 for the first time in his last three games. He responded with his highest tackle total of the campaign and at least one sack for the first time since Week 2. Despite the strong showing, Dorlus has limited IDP value.
