Dorlus recorded two total tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Thursday's 29-28 win over the Buccaneers.

The second-year pro from Oregon returned from a one-game absence Thursday and made his impact felt, taking down Baker Mayfield in the third quarter. Dorlus has appeared in 13 games for the Falcons this season, recording 25 total tackles, including 7.0 sacks. He's expected to remain one of Atlanta's top pass rushers in the Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.