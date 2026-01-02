Dorlus (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dorlus couldn't finish Monday's win over the Rams after suffering an injury early in the second half. He was deemed a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report (Atlanta held a walkthrough) and was labeled with another DNP for Thursday's padded practice. The initial belief was that Dorlus' injury was to his knee, but it's since been discovered that he actually hurt his hamstring, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. Head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that the team "dodged a big-time bullet" with Dorlus, according to Raimondi, but the second-year defensive end still isn't expected to play in Atlanta's regular-season finale Sunday against New Orleans, per McElhaney.