Dorlus (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Dorlus didn't practice all week after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Week 17 win over the Rams, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined Sunday. The second-year pro from Oregon was one of the NFL's top interior pass rushers in 2025, recording 27 total tackles, including 8.5 sacks, across 15 appearances. While Dorlus is out for the Week 18 contest, expect Elijah Garcia to operate as the Falcons' top reserve defensive end.