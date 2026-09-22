Dorlus (thumb) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dorlus injured his thumb during the Falcons' 34-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, but his full participation in Tuesday's practice indicates he'll be available for Thursday's road game against the Packers. The third-year pro has four tackles (three solo) through the first two games of the regular season, though he's yet to record a sack after posting 8.5 sacks across 15 regular-season games in 2025.