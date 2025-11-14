Dorlus (oblique) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year pro from Oregon upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending toward playing Sunday. However, if Dorlus is sidelined for the first time this season in Week 11, expect LaCale London to have an expanded role on Atlanta's defensive line.