Dorlus (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Dorlus has been playing through an oblique injury for the last few weeks, and he's now on the injury report with a groin issue. It's unclear if the problems are related, but Dorlus' activity for the rest of the week should provide more of an idea of whether he'll be able to suit up in Week 14 against Seattle.