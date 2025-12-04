Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Remains on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorlus (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Dorlus has been playing through an oblique injury for the last few weeks, and he's now on the injury report with a groin issue. It's unclear if the problems are related, but Dorlus' activity for the rest of the week should provide more of an idea of whether he'll be able to suit up in Week 14 against Seattle.
More News
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Manages full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Still dealing with oblique issue•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Good to go Week 11•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Dealing with oblique issue•