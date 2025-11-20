Falcons' Brandon Dorlus: Still dealing with oblique issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dorlus (oblique) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Dorlus played through the oblique injury in Week 11 versus Carolina to the tune of a season-high 50 defensive snaps, so it's likely Atlanta is simply taking a cautious approach to begin Week 12 prep. He has two more chances to practice in full before the Falcons release their final practice report of the week Friday.
