Dorlus (oblique) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Dorlus played through the oblique injury in Week 11 versus Carolina to the tune of a season-high 50 defensive snaps, so it's likely Atlanta is simply taking a cautious approach to begin Week 12 prep. He has two more chances to practice in full before the Falcons release their final practice report of the week Friday.