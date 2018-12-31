Fusco (ankle) is still in a walking boot Monday but expects to return for the 2019 season, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Fusco suffered a broken ankle during an Oct. 22 matchup against the Giants, which he considered to be the most serious injury of his career. The 30-year-old will face a difficult offseason of recovery, but appears on track to retake the field in 2019. "I don't think they've put a pinpoint on when I'll be back," Fusco said, "but I'll definitely be back for next season."