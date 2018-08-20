Fusco is the favorite to be named Atlanta's starting right guard for the start of the regular season, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Fusco was the first man up at right guard in Atlanta's game against Kansas City on Friday, after Wes Schweitzer got the nod in the preseason opener against the Jets last week. While head coach didn't go so far as to outright declare Fusco as the starter for the season, he did say that the seven-year veteran "earned the right to be the starter again" for the Falcons' upcoming preseason tilt against the Jaguars.