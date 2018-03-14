Fusco agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $12.75 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fusco becomes the Falcons' first external acquisition of the 2018 offseason, bringing with him a sound familiarity of the team's run scheme due to his time playing under former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. The 29-year-old offensive guard played his first six NFL seasons in Minnesota before being signed by San Francisco last May, and he has missed only two starts over the past three seasons due to injury. Fusco is an injury-resistant player who possesses respectable run-blocking abilities, as 49ers backs averaged 3.9 yards per carry on runs behind him last season.