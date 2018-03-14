Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Inks three-year deal with Atlanta
Fusco agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $12.75 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fusco becomes the Falcons' first external acquisition of the 2018 offseason, bringing with him a sound familiarity of the team's run scheme due to his time playing under former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. The 29-year-old offensive guard played his first six NFL seasons in Minnesota before being signed by San Francisco last May, and he has missed only two starts over the past three seasons due to injury. Fusco is an injury-resistant player who possesses respectable run-blocking abilities, as 49ers backs averaged 3.9 yards per carry on runs behind him last season.
More News
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...