Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Leaves game with ankle injury
Fusco is questionable to return to Monday's game against New York with an ankle injury, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
It's unclear as to how serious Fusco's ankle issue is at the moment. Whether he's able to return to the contest will likely hinge on the decision of the medical staff. We'll likely garner a more clear understanding of his status following the contest. In the meantime, Zac Kerin appears to be the next man up.
More News
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Out for remainder of Monday's game•
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Wins starting role on offensive line•
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: In line for starting role•
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Taking snaps with starters•
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Inks three-year deal with Atlanta•
-
49ers' Brandon Fusco: Expects to play Sunday•
-
