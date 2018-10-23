Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Out for remainder of Monday's game
Fusco (ankle) will not return to Monday's game against Atlanta, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The Falcons appear to be approaching this situation with a fair amount caution unwilling to risk losing Fusco for a longer period of time than necessary. Zac Kerin figures to be the right guard during Fusco's temporary absence.
