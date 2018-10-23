Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Out for season
Fusco (ankle) is out for the season with a broken ankle, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Fusco started all seven games for the Falcons this season and didn't even miss a single snap entering Monday's game, in which Fusco went down in the second quarter and was replaced by Ben Garland. Look for Atlanta to move the veteran to injured reserve sooner than later.
More News
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Out for remainder of Monday's game•
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Wins starting role on offensive line•
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: In line for starting role•
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Taking snaps with starters•
-
Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Inks three-year deal with Atlanta•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...