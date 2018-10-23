Fusco (ankle) is out for the season with a broken ankle, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fusco started all seven games for the Falcons this season and didn't even miss a single snap entering Monday's game, in which Fusco went down in the second quarter and was replaced by Ben Garland. Look for Atlanta to move the veteran to injured reserve sooner than later.

