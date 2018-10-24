Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Placed on IR
Fusco (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Fusco had already been declared out for the season, but his placement Wednesday made it official. The 30-year-old was the second offensive lineman in Atlanta to suffer a season-ending injury, which prompted the team to sign offensive linemen Austin Pasztor and Rees Odhiambo.
