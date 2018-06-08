Fusco worked out with the first-team offensive line during Falcons OTAs on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As right guard Wes Schweitzer continues to rebound from an undisclosed injury, Fusco is building momentum in his bid to earn a starting role for Atlanta. Among Falcons offensive linemen, Fusco ranks third behind Andy Levitre (141) and Alex Mack (133) with 80 career regular-season starts. If Fusco's contract is any indication of the team's plan for him, it's highly probable that he will get the nod over Schweitzer at guard given the fact that he is making roughly six times more in annual guaranteed money.