Falcons' Brandon Fusco: Taking snaps with starters
Fusco worked out with the first-team offensive line during Falcons OTAs on Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
As right guard Wes Schweitzer continues to rebound from an undisclosed injury, Fusco is building momentum in his bid to earn a starting role for Atlanta. Among Falcons offensive linemen, Fusco ranks third behind Andy Levitre (141) and Alex Mack (133) with 80 career regular-season starts. If Fusco's contract is any indication of the team's plan for him, it's highly probable that he will get the nod over Schweitzer at guard given the fact that he is making roughly six times more in annual guaranteed money.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Instant reaction: Edelman suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Edelman's potential suspension, which is pending appeal, and the impact...
-
Mailbag: Meet the Dolphins' new WR corps
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Rookie WR Dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings ranks his favorite rookie wide receivers in Dynasty.
-
Rookie TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the top six rookie tight ends in Dynasty.
-
Rookie RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the 2018 rookie class of running backs in Dynasty.
-
Rookie QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings looks at the Dynasty value of the rookie quarterbacks.