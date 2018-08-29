Head coach Dan Quinn announced Tuesday that Fusco will begin the season as the Falcons' starting right guard, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

A summer of high-fueled competition with the incumbent Wes Schweitzer culminates in Fusco earning the nod to become Atlanta's No. 1 option at right guard, where he has started in 46 of a possible 48 games over the past three seasons with San Francisco and Minnesota. Though it's his first year with the team, Fusco entered training camp in an advantageous position due to familiarity in a Kyle Shanahan-led 49ers' offense that mimics many of the blocking schemes that Atlanta currently deploys. With Fusco stepping in as the starter at right guard, Wes Schweitzer will move to swing guard and backup center, according to comments from head coach Dan Quinn following Tuesday's practice.