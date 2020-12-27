Powell (foot) is active for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
With Julio Jones (hamstring) out of the lineup, Powell should handle a decent workload Sunday. In the last two games without Jones, Powell played at least 43 percent of the snaps on offense. However, he didn't capitalize on the extra opportunities in that stretch, catching just three passes for 14 yards.
