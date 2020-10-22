Powell (elbow) was absent from Thursday's injury report, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic reports.
Powell popped up on the injury report Wednesday, as the elbow issue limited him in practice. Now healthy, expect the Florida product to assume his usual duties as the team's return man, while mixing in with depth receiving snaps. In six games this season, the 25-year-old has supplied three catches for 27 yards, 208 kick return yards and 79 punt return yards.
