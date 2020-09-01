Powell returned to practice Monday after missing time last week with an undisclosed injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Dan Quinn said that Powell is back at "full speed," which is great news considering his anticipated role for Atlanta this season. The former Florida Gator continues to be a front-runner to serve as the Falcons' primary returner this season, but he will have to hold off undrafted rookie Chris Rowland to secure the role. He last played an NFL game Week 17 of 2018 as a member of the Lions, providing six catches for 103 yards during a rout of the Packers in a showdown of six-win teams. More recently, Powell spent time as a member of the Falcons' practice squad in 2019.