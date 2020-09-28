Powell hauled in three of his four targets for a total of 27 receiving yards during Sunday's 30-26 loss to Chicago.

With Julio Jones (hamstring) ruled out pregame and Russell Gage forced to exit early Sunday because of a head injury, Atlanta was left thin at receiver. Against the Bears, Powell saw offensive snaps in a game for just the second time since 2018, after he spent 2019 bouncing between the Falcons' practice squad and active roster without ever fielding a regular-season snap. If Jones and Gage are unable to play Week 4 against the Packers, Powell would be in line for wide receiver snaps behind Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus.