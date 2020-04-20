Falcons' Brandon Powell: Could stick as return specialist
Coach Dan Quinn said Powell is the current favorite to operate as Atlanta's return specialist in 2020, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Powell played six games for the Lions in 2018 but wasn't able to make their 53-man roster last summer. He then caught on with the Falcons, spending time on the practice squad and active roster without ever playing in a game. Powell won't be assured of anything in 2020, facing competition for both return work and a depth spot at wide receiver. However, a strong summer could put him in position to challenge Russell Gage for slot work in three-wide formations.
More News
-
Falcons' Brandon Powell: Ruled out Week 17•
-
Falcons' Brandon Powell: Surfaces on injury report•
-
Falcons' Brandon Powell: On shelf Sunday•
-
Falcons' Brandon Powell: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Two passes in preseason opener•
-
Lions' Brandon Powell: Erupts for 103 receiving yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
4/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Ryan Wilson of the Pick Six Podcast to break down this week's NFL...
-
AJ Dillon prospect profile
AJ Dillon is big, fast and productive, but how well does he fit the modern NFL?
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Ridley
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty Superflex Mock Draft Exit Survey
With an eye on the future, our latest dynasty superflex mock draft forced drafters to prioritize...