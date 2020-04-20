Coach Dan Quinn said Powell is the current favorite to operate as Atlanta's return specialist in 2020, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Powell played six games for the Lions in 2018 but wasn't able to make their 53-man roster last summer. He then caught on with the Falcons, spending time on the practice squad and active roster without ever playing in a game. Powell won't be assured of anything in 2020, facing competition for both return work and a depth spot at wide receiver. However, a strong summer could put him in position to challenge Russell Gage for slot work in three-wide formations.