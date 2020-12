Powell (foot) was limited during Thursday's practice session, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Powell practiced in full Wednesday, so he may have picked up the foot injury during practice that day. Though the second-year wideout has made minimal contributions on offense this season (11 catches on 16 targets for 67 yards), his absence would be felt on special teams as he serves as Atlanta's primary kickoff and punt returner.