Powell (elbow) was limited during Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 24-year-old has three receptions for 27 yards on the season, but all of that involvement occurred during Week 3 while Julio Jones sat out with a hamstring injury. Russell Gage also exited that contest after playing 12 offensive snaps because of a concussion. Most of Powell's involvement has come on special teams, where he ranks third in the NFL with a 9.9 yards-per-punt-return average. Powell wasn't noted as having an injury immediately following Atlanta's Week 6 win over Minnesota, but his status is one to monitor heading into a matchup against his former team in the Lions.
More News
-
Falcons' Brandon Powell: Contributes as pass catcher•
-
Falcons' Brandon Powell: Gets his shot as returner•
-
Falcons' Brandon Powell: Back at it again•
-
Falcons' Brandon Powell: Out for Thursday's practice•
-
Falcons' Brandon Powell: Could stick as return specialist•
-
Falcons' Brandon Powell: Ruled out Week 17•