site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: falcons-brandon-powell-little-offensive-impact | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Falcons' Brandon Powell: Little offensive impact
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
at
6:42 pm ET 1 min read
Powell rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.
Even with Julio Jones missing a big chunk of the game with a hamstring injury, Powell handled just six snaps on offense. His main contributions continue to come on special teams, where he's the
Falcons' primary option to return kicks and punts. More News
15D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/06/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read