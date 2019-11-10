Play

Powell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Powell was elevated from the practice squad Tuesday, but he won't make his season debut yet. The 24-year-old is currently listed as the team's No. 7 wideout, so his offensive impact will be negligible if he's active at any point.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories