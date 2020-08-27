Powell (undisclosed) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The former Lion is in competition with rookie Chris Rowland for the role of Falcons return man, but his bid for that spot has been paused by a minor injury suffered during Wednesday's practice. Coach Dan Quinn described the issue as being nothing of great concern, so the hope is that Powell can return to the field in short order and resume his push for a roster spot. Though Atlanta remains deep at his offensive position of wide receiver, Powell is very much in the mix to reserve a roster slot by way of his returning abilities.
