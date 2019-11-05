Powell was promoted to the Falcons' 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

Powell spent training camp and the preseason with Detroit but didn't make the season opening roster, and he joined Atlanta's practice squad shortly thereafter. The 24-year-old is unlikely to find much involvement offensively with the rest of the Falcons' wide receivers currently healthy.

