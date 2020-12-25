Powell (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Powell popped up on the injury report Thursday with an unspecified foot injury, and he remained a limited participant in Friday's practice. With Julio Jones (hamstring) sidelined, Powell's potential absence would presumably allow Christian Blake to handle a large role behind Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.
