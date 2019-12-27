Play

Powell (wrist) was officially ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bucaneers.

Powell popped up on the injury report Thursday and was downgraded to no practice time Friday. This news signifies his 2019 season has finished, and Powell failed to see the field for the Falcons in any contest during the year.

