Powell corralled his lone target for a nine-yard touchdown, adding a four-yard rush during Sunday's 34-27 win against the Broncos. He also registered a 13-yard punt return.

Powell was able to maneuver by Justin Simmons for the second-quarter score, out-positioning the talented free safety on a nine-yard out route to secure his first TD in the NFL. With Calvin Ridley (foot) sitting out Week 9, Powell garnered his third-highest offensive workload of the season (10 snaps). Ridley and the Falcons' receiving corps will have a chance to recover from injury over the Week 10 bye, potentially lessening Powell's offensive role when the team returns Nov. 22 against New Orleans.