Powell (foot) did not participate during Wednesday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Powell was confronted with a foot issue going into the Falcons' Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs. He found a way to suit up, however, fielding 13 offensive snaps while recording a two-yard catch during last Sunday's loss. The 25-year-old remains without a missed game on the season, and he will try to power through once more as Atlanta travels to take on the Buccaneers to close out the 2020 campaign.
