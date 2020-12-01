Powell reeled in both of his targets for four receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 43-6 win against the Raiders. He also logged a 16-yard kickoff return and a four-yard punt return.

Opportunities opened up for Atlanta's secondary wide receivers Week 12, as Julio Jones (hamstring) was ruled out before kickoff and Olamide Zaccheaus (toe) had to exit partway through the contest due to injury. Powell capitalized, collecting his second TD reception over his past three appearances. He's made an impact on special teams as well, with the 25-year-old's 8.7 yards per punt return average ranking 12th in the NFL among players with at least 10 attempts.