Powell (foot) did not practice Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Powell played through his foot issue during last weekend's loss to the Chiefs, but he's now missed back-to-back practices. The Falcons would need to delegate another option in the return game if Powell can't suit up Week 17 versus the Buccaneers.
