Play

Powell (wrist) put in a limited practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Powell appears to have picked up the injury in practice Wednesday as he didn't appear on the report until the next day. He has yet to appear in a game for the Falcons since joining the club.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends