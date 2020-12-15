Powell corralled his only target for a nine-yard gain, adding one kick-return attempt for 22 yards and three punt returns for 40 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.

Powell's 20-yard punt return at the 9:07 mark of the fourth quarter situated Atlanta near midfield with a chance to overtake the lead, however, Matt Ryan committed the first of a pair of late-game interceptions 11 plays later. The Florida product will likely continue to carry a peripheral offensive role for weeks when the receiving corps is depleted by injury. Most of his value, however, resides on special teams where he's averaging a respectable 9.3 yards per attempt on punt returns this season.