Powell is expected to be Atlanta's primary returner for Week 1, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 23-year-old Powell prepares to make his first regular-season appearance in over 20 months, after riding out 2019 as a member of the Falcons' practice squad. When last active on special teams with Detroit in 2018, Powell picked up eight yards on two punt return attempts, as well as 43 kick return yards on two additional returns (across six total games played). Powell beat out undrafted rookie Chris Rowland for this opportunity after the Falcons parted ways with 2019 return specialist Kenjon Barner over the offseason.