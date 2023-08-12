Borders (suspension) recorded five tackles (two solo) and an interception, which he returned 26 yards for a touchdown, during Friday's preseason contest against the Dolphins.

Borders was suspended by the NFL for the first two regular-season games of 2023 due to an undisclosed reason at the beginning of June, but that didn't stop the undrafted product out of Duke from making a strong impression during Atlanta's first exhibition. The 28-year-old journeyman appeared in just one game for Chicago last year and is looking to carve out a role in a revamped secondary, which is currently without two of its top cornerbacks in Jeff Okudah (ankle) and Clark Phillips (leg).