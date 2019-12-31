Hill ran for 21 yards on five carries during Sunday's 28-22 overtime win against the Buccaneers. He concluded the 2019 season with 323 yards and two touchdowns on 78 carries along with 10 receptions on 14 targets for 69 yards and one additional TD.

The third-year back out of Wyoming got his first crack at being a starting NFL running back in Weeks 11 and 12 with Devonta Freeman inactive, but he was only able to accumulate 44 rushing yards on 24 attempts. Hill certainly should not entirely shoulder the blame for his inefficient rushing average during that span, as Atlanta's offensive line allowed its ball carriers to be stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage at the sixth-highest rate in the league this season. When inserted into the lineup as a complementary option Hill was far more effective, posting an outstanding 5.2 yards per carry in games in which he did not start. With his contract expiring in the offseason he's a candidate to be brought back by Atlanta as a second or third-string option at RB, having proven already that he can be adequate in such a role.