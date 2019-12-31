Falcons' Brian Hill: Atlanta's No. 2 rusher of 2019
Hill ran for 21 yards on five carries during Sunday's 28-22 overtime win against the Buccaneers. He concluded the 2019 season with 323 yards and two touchdowns on 78 carries along with 10 receptions for 69 yards and one additional TD.
The third-year back out of Wyoming got his first crack at being a starting NFL running back between Weeks 11 and 12 with Devonta Freeman inactive, but he was only able to accumulate 44 rushing yards on 24 attempts. Hill certainly should not entirely shoulder the blame for his inefficient rushing average during that span, as Atlanta's offensive line allowed its ball carriers to be stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage at the sixth-highest rate in the league this season. When inserted into the lineup as a complementary option Hill was far more effective over the course of 2019, rushing to an outstanding 5.2 yards-per-rush average in games in which he did not start. With his contract expiring over the offseason he's a candidate to be brought back by Atlanta as a second or third-string option at RB, having proven already that he can be adequate in such a role.
More News
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Paces backfield in rushing•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Peels off 16-yard scamper•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Reaches end zone against Panthers•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Role decreased as Freeman returns•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Fails to seize opportunity•
-
Falcons' Brian Hill: Filling in for Freeman again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
What can Henry do as an encore?
Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players...
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...