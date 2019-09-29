Play

Hill is active for Sunday's game versus the Titans.

A spot was open on the Falcons' game-day roster due to the absence of Kenjon Barner (concussion), and Hill will get it over rookie Qadree Ollison. Hill's experience as a special teamer likely tipped the scales in his favor.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories