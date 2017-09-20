Falcons' Brian Hill: Back at practice
Hill (ankle) logged his first full practice of the regular season Wednesday.
Hill has missed the first two weeks of the season due to an ankle injury, but appears on track to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Lions barring any setbacks. The rookie does not figure to hold any fantasy relevance early on given the running backs ahead of him, but he should see plenty of work in special teams.
