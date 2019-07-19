Falcons' Brian Hill: Competing for No. 3 job
Hill will have the opportunity to claim the Falcons' No. 3 running back spot heading into 2019, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The starting and backup roles are already locked in with Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith, respectively, after the departure of Tevin Coleman. Hill's competition for the No. 3 role comes primarily in the form of rookie Qadree Ollison and six-year-pro Kenjon Barner. Ollison ran for 1,213 yards on 6.3 YPC over 14 starts at Pitt in 2018, while Barner currently projects to have a heavy hand in the return game for Atlanta, which could be his ticket to a roster spot. Hill saw some work at the end of last season while Smith was nursing a knee injury. The 23-year-old had 16 rushing attempts over the final two games for 145 yards, although 60 of those came on one carry.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ADP Review: Too high, too low
In our first Average Draft Position review, Jamey Eisenberg goes in depth on players with good...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Jacobs shines
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Hill way up
SportsLine's advanced model simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and came up with its top...
-
Dynasty Rankings: WR
Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...
-
Team Preview: Kansas City Chiefs
Tyreek Hill won't be suspended in 2019, which means the Chiefs are bringing the whole gang...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold and Jets
Adam Gase gets another chance to mold a young quarterback now that he's with Sam Darnold, but...