Hill will have the opportunity to claim the Falcons' No. 3 running back spot heading into 2019, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The starting and backup roles are already locked in with Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith, respectively, after the departure of Tevin Coleman. Hill's competition for the No. 3 role comes primarily in the form of rookie Qadree Ollison and six-year-pro Kenjon Barner. Ollison ran for 1,213 yards on 6.3 YPC over 14 starts at Pitt in 2018, while Barner currently projects to have a heavy hand in the return game for Atlanta, which could be his ticket to a roster spot. Hill saw some work at the end of last season while Smith was nursing a knee injury. The 23-year-old had 16 rushing attempts over the final two games for 145 yards, although 60 of those came on one carry.